Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/28/19-1/30/19)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kiaya Bennett -- bond revocation
- Rodney Brafford -- bond revocation
- Trevor W. Brinkerhoff -- failure to appear
- Eric Brown -- criminal warrant
- Rory Bunnell -- methamphetamine possession, battery
- Steven Bunso -- hold for probation and parole
- Victor O. Caballero, Jr. -- county warrant
- Michael A. Cornell -- hold for probation and parole, failure to comply
- Bobby A. Davis -- failure to appear
- Shealene K. Dorothy -- trespassing
- Brandi Good -- failure to appear
- Cherylynn Grunwald -- serve jail time
- Levi Henderson -- serve jail time
- Sammy J. Jaques -- methamphetamine possession, hold for probation and parole
- Tia M. Lawrence -- trespassing
- James W. Luce -- trespassing, driver's license required
- Calvin Q. Martinez -- district court bench warrant
- Jason Martinez -- serve jail time
- Larry L. McDaniel -- failure to comply
- Kristina McDougall -- failure to appear
- Nathan C. Means -- interference x2, vandalism/property destruction, littering, under the influence of a controlled substance, methamphetamine possession
- Katherine K. Moerke -- driving while under the influence
- Gonzalo Parra-Munoz -- immigration hold
- Stacey L. Patch -- criminal warrant
- Zachery Pollo -- serve jail time
- Eric Proctor -- public intoxication
- Jacob Riis -- serve jail time
- Tori Smith -- contract hold/billing
- Thomas Surrell -- contract hold/billing
- Melanie Wales -- serve jail time
- Jesse Walthers -- contract hold/billing
- Dominic Williams -- failure to appear
- Wiley F. Williams -- failure to comply
- Ana Ybarra -- serve jail time