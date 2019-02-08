Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/6/19-2/8/19)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Joel D. Allen, Jr. -- failure to comply
- Christophee E. Andersen -- driving while under the influence enhanced penalty, suspended/revoked driver's license
- Roxanna L. Anderson -- child endangering with drugs
- Casey Bingemer -- hold for probation and parole
- Heather Bryan -- courtesy hold
- Charles Bullock -- serve jail time
- Jonathon R. Davisson -- failure to appear
- Colton M. Decroo -- shoplifting, methamphetamine possession
- William Fields -- driving while under the influence
- Harold Gage -- courtesy hold
- Kelton L Hawkes -- NCIC hit
- Shannon Hewitt -- failure to appear, methamphetamine possession
- Marco A. Jimenez-Torres -- driver's license violation
- Matthew Jones -- hold for WSP
- Benjamin T. Macias, Jr. -- driving while under suspension, methamphetamine possession, interference, registration violation, failure to appear
- Robert Metzler -- driving while under the influence
- Raymond Norcutt -- contract hold/billing
- Donald Ramsour -- district court bench warrant, failure to appear, courtesy hold
- Leena Reyes Briggs -- bond revocation
- Joshua Richards -- contract hold/billing
- Manuel N. R. Sambrano -- possession of a controlled substance
- Michael Schmidt -- hold for WSP
- Kristina Slagle -- failure to appear, hold for probation and parole
- Trae D. Smith -- child endangering with drugs
- Kristopher Stacey -- serving weekends
- Echo Tillman -- domestic battery
- Nancy J. Vanatta -- failure to appear