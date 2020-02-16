Casper PD: 2 Dead in Possible ‘Domestic Homicide’ [UPDATED]
UPDATE (1:15 p.m. Monday)
The Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified the two people found dead Saturday.
Original Story:
The Casper Police Department is investigating the deaths of two adults who were found dead inside a home Saturday evening.
The deceased man and woman were not identified in a statement from police Sunday. Police say the deaths are possibly the result of a domestic homicide, but the investigation has not been completed.
Officers responded to a home in the 1600 Block of E. 27th Street for a welfare check at roughly 7 p.m. Saturday. There, they discovered the two deceased adults.
Police say it is believed to have been an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public in connection with the deaths.
