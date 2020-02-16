UPDATE (1:15 p.m. Monday)

The Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified the two people found dead Saturday.

Original Story:

The Casper Police Department is investigating the deaths of two adults who were found dead inside a home Saturday evening.

The deceased man and woman were not identified in a statement from police Sunday. Police say the deaths are possibly the result of a domestic homicide, but the investigation has not been completed.

Officers responded to a home in the 1600 Block of E. 27th Street for a welfare check at roughly 7 p.m. Saturday. There, they discovered the two deceased adults.

Police say it is believed to have been an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public in connection with the deaths.