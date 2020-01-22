Casper PD: Man Shoplifted After Asking Clerk To Be In Adult Film

Casper police say a man stole more than $1,700 worth of cigarettes from behind a Loaf n' Jug counter in October as the store's clerk was in an office calling authorities for help.

Ryan Bressler is charged with felony shoplifting in the alleged theft.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges that Bressler and a female accomplice went into the Centennial Loaf and Jug in Casper at roughly 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 and took several items from the shelves. They then took them to the counter and attempted to get a refund for them.

Court documents say that when the clerk denied the refund, Bressler and the woman asked the clerk if he would be interested in traveling to Denver with them to make a pornographic video for $5,000.

"(The clerk) became uncomfortable and nervous, and went into the store office to call police," an officer wrote in the affidavit. "When (the clerk) emerged from the office, Bressler and (the woman) were gone."

Later that morning, a manager arrived at the store and noticed a case of cigarettes was missing from behind the counter. The manager reviewed surveillance footage and observed Bressler taking the cigarettes from behind the counter and carrying them out of the store.

Bressler will enter a plea to the charge in Natrona County District Court in an arraignment hearing that has not yet been scheduled.