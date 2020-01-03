Casper Police ‘Aware’ of Video Showing Teen Beating Older Man

Casper police say they are aware of a video currently circulating on social media depicting a juvenile male beating an older man.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 2000 block of South Beverly Street for a report that a man was assaulted the night of Dec. 31.

The man told officers that the incident happened after a dispute between himself, his tenant and his tenant's guest.

The man declined to press charges and refused medical services, the release says.