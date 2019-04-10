Casper Police Investigating Early-Morning Robbery

Casper police are looking for a man who robbed a Kum & Go on South McKinley early Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from CPD, at 1:38 a.m., "very tall" (6'4" or 6'5") white male wearing a black ski mask, black sunglasses black, white checkered shirt — whit possibly more black checkers than white — black jeans and black shoes entered the business and demanded money from the register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Detective Peterson at 307-235-8278.