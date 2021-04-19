For their actions on May 6th, 2018, retired Casper Police Officer Jacob Carlson and Officer Randi Garrett will be awarded the Congressional Badge of Bravery by U.S. Senator John Barrasso during a ceremony in Casper. The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, April 24th, beginning at 2:00pm, at David Street Station.

The Casper Police Department welcomes the community to attend and show support for these officers, similar to the support shown for Carlson by hundreds while he was in the hospital.

Casper Police Department Chief Keith McPheeters said:

“The Congressional Badge of Bravery is not simply bestowed upon its recipients; it is earned at great hazard through exceptional bravery and professionalism in the face of extreme danger. Retired Police Officer Jacob Carlson and Officer Randi Garrett, by their actions, dedication, and bravery, earned the right to be counted among the select few law enforcement professionals that have been honored with this distinction,” “Their actions on that day reflect great credit upon themselves, our community, and the law enforcement profession. Along with the rest of the hard-working men and women of the Casper Police Department, this City is fortunate to claim these two heroes as their own. I could not be more proud of these two officers and I am grateful to see them recognized for their selfless service to #ourcommunity.”

In May 2018, officers Carlson and Garrett were involved in a deadly shootout that left Carlson critically injured with four gunshot wounds, and the suspect, David P. Wolosin, dead after being shot in the chest by Garrett.