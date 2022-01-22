Casper Serving as Checkpoint for American Solar Car Challenge

The American Solar Challenge has announced that during the 2022 tour, Casper will serve as a checkpoint while solar cars make their way across the Oregon Trail.

This news comes from the American Solar Challenge Facebook page, who announced back in December that Casper was on their list of stops.

"As the solar cars continue along the Oregon National Historic Trail, their next checkpoint will be in Casper, WY at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center," ASC noted. "Thanks to the National Historic Trails Center Foundation and Visit Casper! for helping coordinate this checkpoint! Largely depending on weather, fast teams may arrive late afternoon on Mon, July 11, but we expect most teams to arrive on Tue, July 12 staggered throughout the day."

Casperites are encouraged to stop by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center on July 12-13 to meet the teams and drivers, learn about solar cars, and expand their knowledge about the Oregon Trail (though most Casper residents already know everything there is to know about the Oregon Trail, right? We played the game and everything!).

According to their website, "The American Solar Challenge (ASC) is a multi-day, 1,500-2,000 mile cross-country endurance rally across North America. The event is typically held every other year during the summer and is open to collegiate level solar car teams from countries all over the world. The routes have varied greatly over the course of the event’s rich history, but they are always designed to provide teams with a great opportunity to demonstrate their solar cars under real world driving conditions and thoroughly test the reliability of all onboard systems"

But what exactly are 'Solar Cars?' ACS isn't talking about any run-of-the-mill Tesla, here. Eat your heart, Elon. These are the real deal because the teams build their own!

"Teams must first design and build a solar powered vehicle that meets every requirement set forth in the regulations," the website wrote. "They are required to submit vehicle design reports and other documentation to race officials prior to the event for approval. The best teams will conduct as much testing and optimization of their vehicle as possible before the racing starts. When teams arrive on site for the event, their first task is to pass Scrutineering inspections where race officials closely inspect every aspect of their vehicle to ensure full compliance with the regulations. Cars that pass Scrutineering move on to the Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) track race, where they must complete a pre-determined number of laps with multiple drivers to qualify for ASC."

K2 Radio will stay on top of this story, providing interviews with drivers and much more in the days preceding their arrival.