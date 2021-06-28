Casper’s Guide To Successful Parking

Rules are made to help society make it through life without issues. Rules are different in some places so you may need a guide to help you, especially when it comes to parking your vehicle in different cities.

It's always interesting to read some "common sense" rules that are placed on packaging or in a rule guide book, BUT somewhere along the line the product, vehicle, packaging, or tool was used improperly and a lawsuit happened. Hence the written rule.

Think drive thru coffee cups..."Caution: Contents Hot". Once upon a time, someone spilled their HOT coffee and the lawsuit was born.

Cities also have to have those types of rules because sometimes people "forget" you're not supposed to block a fire hydrant or park in a marked handicapped spot without proper parking permits. So, a Casper City Guide to parking has to be released so everyone is on the same page.

With summer here there are lots of parties to attend, downtown events, festivals, concerts, sporting events and rodeos happening that may raise concern about parking throughout Casper. In May, the Casper City Council issued an updated parking guide that included updated parking ordinances for the city. The Casper Police Department is aware of this and wants to make sure you're up to date on the new parking rules, so you aren't fined, towed and you and your family is safe while enjoying activities this summer.

It won't take long for you to get up to date on the parking guide, but it will be well worth your time to not ruin your enjoyment this summer because you got a ticket or towed.

Here is a complete Casper City Parking Guide for you to familiarize yourself with.