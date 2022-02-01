CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Golden Eagle Carries Enormous Weight

How much can an eagle carry?

Depends. Golden Or Bald?

In the video below you'll see a Golden Eagle carry a fox away. It's a bit surprising how much those birds can pick up.

Bald Eagles, like the one pictured below, can't carry quite as much.

STATS ON A GOLDEN EAGLE

Wingspan: 5.9 – 7.7 ft.

Eats: Arctic fox

Speed: 200 mph (Maximum)

Conservation status: Least Concern (Population stable) Encyclopedia of Life

Scientific name: Aquila chrysaetos

Length: 2.2 – 3.3 ft.

Mass: 7.9 – 15 lbs, 6.2 – 10 lbs

As for the Arctic Fox, the eagle is carrying:

Scientific name: Vulpes lagopus

Conservation status: Least Concern (Population stable) Encyclopedia of Life

Height: 9.8 – 12 in. (Adult, At Shoulder)

Eats: Birds, Lemming, Squirrels

Eaten by: Red fox, Polar bear, Wolf, Wolverine, Grizzly bear, Golden eagle

Mass: 7.1 – 21 lbs (Adult), 3.1 – 7.1 lbs (Adult)

Length: 18 – 27 in. (Adult), 16 – 22 in. (Adult)

So let's watch this lift off and you tell me if it seems possible.

According to research, a North American bald eagle may be able to carry up to 7 or 8 pounds if conditions are ideal.

Golden eagles may be able to carry a bit more, but even most of the largest eagles in the world will not be able to carry more than 10 or 12 pounds at once

EAGLE VS GOAT?

Actually, the eagle does not carry the goat away. The picture below is FAKE!

Rather, they try to knock it from the cliff, let it fall to its death, then they go down and eat it.

These important questions are being asked so we can solve the most important of them all regarding birds and what they can carry.

When doing your copulations, remember, African or European.

