12 Celebrities Who Slid Into DMs: Lizzo, Joe Jonas & More

Finding love is hard… even if you’re a celebrity! With so many dating apps out there — Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, etc. — it can seem overwhelming.

Now, people are using Instagram as a means to flirt. From Lizzo shooting her shot with Chris Evans to Mandy Moore meeting her hubby thanks to Instagram, these celebs found love (or at least tried to) in the DMs.

