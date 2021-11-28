Chase Beginning In Evansville Reaches 120 MPH

Police say a chase that began in Evansville and took officers through parts of two counties reached 120 mph Sunday morning.

According to a statement on social media, Evansville police officers were on routine patrol when a white Chevy SUV blew through a red light on the Yellowstone Highway. The SUV reportedly went across the barrow ditch before pulling into the Comfort Inn and stopping.

A news release states that a passenger exited the vehicle as officers were giving verbal commands to exit. After the passenger got out of the vehicle, the driver reportedly drove off again.

An additional pursuit ensued as the driver drove into Casper on Blackmore Road before the chase resumed on US 20-26 and went into Glenrock.

According to the release, as the pursuit neared Glenrock, officers deployed "tire deflation equipment." The SUV reportedly went over the spike strips and continued through Glenrock at a high rate of speed.

Police say as the pursuit neared I-25, the driver's side front tire came off the rim. The SUV reportedly continued at speeds reaching 90 mph.

According to the release, as the pursuit neared Douglas, officers once again used spike strips and the vehicle went over them. The vehicle reportedly came to a complete stop after going over rocks that were on the bank of a drainage ditch.

The vehicle's driver and a passenger were then taken into custody without additional incident. Police say EMS personnel were requested to check out the two people in the vehicle. Additionally, police found a loaded handgun in the vehicle following the chase.

Police say the pursuit went for roughly 58 miles with no injuries to the public or officers.

The driver, identified as Louis Walker was arrested on multiple charges.