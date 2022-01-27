Chris Brown Sued for $20 Million Over Allegedly Drugging and Raping Woman

Chris Brown is reportedly facing a $20 million lawsuit from a woman alleging that he raped her in 2020.

TMZ published a report early this evening (Jan. 27) claiming they received legal documents that allege Brown drugged and raped an unnamed woman, who is a professional choreographer, dancer, model and music artist on Dec. 30, 2020. The assault allegedly happened on a yacht that was parked at Diddy's Star Island estate in Miami.

According to the outlet, Brown had invited the Jane Doe over to Diddy's house after overhearing her speaking on FaceTime with a friend who was with Brown.

The lawsuit reportedly goes on to state that once she arrived, the singer offered her a drink in the kitchen on the yacht, the cup of which he later filled a second time. The woman then began to experience "a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness," according to the website.

After the woman, who said she felt "disoriented, physically unstable," began falling in and out of sleep, the suit alleges that Brown took her into a bedroom on the boat, shut the door behind them, took off the bottoms of her swimsuit and began kissing her despite her attempting to tell him to stop. He then allegedly proceeded to rape her.

Once he finished, according to TMZ, he sprang upward and verbally announced that he was "done." The following day, Brown reportedly contacted her and insisted that she use Plan B, which she claims she did.

The woman's attorneys, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, explained to TMZ that the victim was a medical student at the time and felt embarrassed of the situation, which is why she didn't initially report the alleged rape to the police.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Chris Brown and the attorneys repping his alleged victim for comment.