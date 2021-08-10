Christina Applegate Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate revealed she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 49-year-old Dead To Me star, who has been open about health issues such as breast cancer and insomnia in the past, shared the news on Twitter.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she wrote. "It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition."

Applegate described the process as "a tough road." However, she highlighted her resilience in the face of the difficult news: "But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."

"As one of my friends that has MS said, ' we wake up and take the indicated action,'" Applegate added in a second tweet. "And that’s what I do."

The star also asked for privacy as she deals with the diagnosis.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society describes MS as a disease that affects the central nervous system and impacts how information travels through the body. According to the nonprofit organization, nearly one million people are living with the disease in the United States.

In 2019, fellow actress Selma Blair revealed she also has MS. According to Glamour, other celebrities who have the disease include Jamie-Lynne Sigler and Jack Osbourne.

In the hours following Applegate's post, celebrities and fans alike responded to the actress's news.

"I don’t know a stronger, braver and more courageous person than ⁦@1capplegate [Applegate]," Josh Gad tweeted. "She will not be defined by this diagnosis and she will overcome any obstacle thrown her way. Asking everyone to send lots of love and positivity my friend’s way."

Applegate opened up about her decision to share her health struggles with the public in a 2018 interview with People.

"If you do have a voice to do it, which we [as actors] are fortunate to have this platform to be like, 'I am just like you, I can't sleep, I feel like crap a lot of the time because of this, but I want you to feel okay with it and not feel shame about it and get information about it so that you can have a better quality of life,'" she explained. "And same goes for my battle with cancer.”

We're sending love to Applegate in the wake of her announcement.