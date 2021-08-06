‘Chronicle 2′ Will Be Female-Led, Set 10 Years After The Original

Nearly a decade ago, Josh Trank's found footage science fiction film Chronicle hit theaters. Now, the supernatural thriller — which helped launch the careers of Michael B. Jordan and Dane DeHaan — will return for a sequel. The new movie will take place 10 years after the events of the original with an all-new cast led by women.

Chronicle tells the story of three Seattle high school seniors — Andrew, Matt, and Steve — who all form a bond after receiving telekinetic powers from an unknown object. At first, they use their powers for fun. Who wouldn't? But Andrew, who was bullied in the past, begins to use his powers for darker purposes. Chronicle was both a critical and financial success, with reviewers praising the film's unique twist on a familiar premise.

In a recent interview with Forbes, producer John Davis revealed that Chronicle has become his most lucrative movie to date. Chronicle was literally the best return on investment, any of my movies ever made," he said. Chronicle we did for $12 million, and it grossed $126.64 million worldwide. Then it had a huge afterlife in syndication. It’s one of the most financially successful movies in my stable.”

Talks of a sequel have been swirling around since 2013, but it isn't until now that Davis is moving forward with a follow-up. Davis confirmed that a sequel is in the works, with a fresh cast of young women characters. “We’re working on Chronicle 2 right now, and I think it’s going to be great. We’re working on it at Fox (20th Century Studios)," he shared. "We’re going to tell it from the female point of view... These are young women just finishing college, they are empowered, and this is their journey. I mean, what a new and interesting story you can tell there.”

