The ’Cobra Kai’ Mansion Is Becoming an Airbnb

You will soon be able to make all you dreams of living like Daniel LaRusso come true — at least for a couple days.

A few months ago we told you about how LaRusso’s mansion from Cobra Kai had hit the real estate market. Located in Marietta, Georgia (the series is shot there even though it’s set in Southern California), the 9,214 square foot home was listed on Realtor.com with an asking price of $2.6 million. Not cheap, but a small price to pay to be able to recreate that big fight between the competing dojos from the end of the last season.

The mansion is officially referred to as “Villa Flora,” and supposedly its Tuscan design “was inspired by the [owners’] time living on the Amalfi Coast.” Built in 2008, the house counts two sitting former U.S. Presidents and golfer and beverage innovator Arnold Palmer among its former guests. If you missed the earlier story, here are a few photos that will be very recognizable to Cobra Kai fans:

If you were thinking of getting into the Daniel LaRusso-related housing market, though, you missed your chance. According to TMZ, the house has been sold for $2.4 million — and that when the final purchase is complete “the anonymous buyer will turn the 6-bed, 6.5-bath Villa Flora mansion into a luxury Airbnb where devoted Cobra Kai fans can stay.”

They also note that Jamie Foxx was interested in buying the house a few months ago. Imagine going to take some pictures of the Cobra Kai house and seeing Jamie Foxx walk out the front door to get his morning paper. That would be wild. Instead, it’ll be a plush vacation home for people who want to pretend they are a karate champion turned car salesman whose children don’t like him. Sounds great!

The Coolest Karate Kid Easter Eggs in Cobra Kai Season 3