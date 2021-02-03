Coming 2 America Trailer: King Akeem Is Back

Based on this trailer, it looks like Coming 2 America isn’t so much about America.

Yes, the film does feature King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) returning to the United States to find an heir he never realized he had. But then it appears the movie largely shifts back to Akeem’s home in the African country of Zamunda, where his newly discovered son (Jermaine Fowler) must be prepared for his royal role despite the objections of Akeem’s wife, Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), and those who believe a woman — like Akeem’s daughter (KiKi Layne) — should be allowed to rule. So it looks like Coming 2 America reverses the roles of the original movie, where the young Prince Akeem wanted to marry for love, but his father (James Earl Jones) wanted him to follow tradition and agree to an arranged marriage.

Meanwhile, a general in the Zamundan army (Wesley Snipes) plots to overthrow Akeem. It’s basically Game of Thrones: Zaumunda, and the trailer looks very funny. It also features the welcome return of many familiar faces from the original movie, including Arsenio Hall as Semmi, James Earl Jones as King Jaffe, John Amos as Mr. McDowell, and Paul Bates as Oha. New cast members include Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan as Fowler’s mom and uncle. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Coming 2 America premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.