Courteney Cox Using Quarantine to Finally Watch All of ‘Friends’

She doesn't have to watch it, she lived it.

While quarantining many of us are binge watching all of our favorite shows. We're also finding time to binge watch shows that we haven't seen or maybe shows we would have never chosen during a normal time... we're looking at you Tiger King. And for others, we may be watching a show that we should already know everything about.

Right, Courteney Cox?

Of course, Cox is most known for her character Monica on the ever-popular show 'Friends.' It was the show that launched her career, as it did for other cast members Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow. If you watch the show, you'll also recognize some other faces like Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd.

That being said, Cox doesn't remember much about the show.

In a recent video call interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she talked about how her memory is bad and that she would get smoked in a 'Friends' trivia contest. Although she doesn't remember specific episodes, she remembers being with people she loved and having fun. Fast forward to 2020, Cox is now watching all episodes of 'Friends' during her self quarantine after she purchased them on Amazon Prime.

Here's her interview with Kimmel (jump to the 7:29 mark):