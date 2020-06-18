‘That ’70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson Charged With Three Counts of Rape

Danny Masterson has been formally charged with three counts of rape following multiple allegations.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the That '70s Show star has been charged with forcibly raping three women between the ages of 23 and 28 in three separate incidents. The alleged attacks are claimed to have taken place between 2001 and 2003 at his home in the Hollywood Hills.

Masterson was arrested on Wednesday (June 17) but later released on a $3.3 million bond. His arraignment is scheduled for September 18 and as noted by The Hollywood Reporter, if convicted as charged, he could face a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.

According to journalist Yashar Ali, the evidence against the actor is "extensive and damning." He tweeted that "it took the LAPD and DA a while to get this done because there were so many layers of evidence and Scientology didn't make it easy."

"The women who have accused Danny have been through absolute hell," Ali added.

The plaintiffs in the case, whose names were not made public, released a joint statement addressing Masterson’s charges. "We are confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice and holding those that victimized us accountable," they wrote.

In a statement, Masterson’s lawyer Tom Mesereau claimed the allegations are false.

The accusations first came to light in 2017 after multiple women, including two of Masterson's girlfriends — Chrissie Carnell Bixler and Marie Bobette Riales — came forward. He was later written out Netflix's The Ranch and dropped by his talent agency.

Last summer, Variety reported the Church of Scientology was being sued for "covering up" Masterson's allegations of sexual assault. A group of women claimed they were stalked and intimidated after accusing the actor in 2016 and 2017.