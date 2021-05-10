Dave Bautista Joins the Cast of ‘Knives Out 2’

A Knives Out sequel is not a hypothetical anymore. Netflix recently acquired the rights to the franchise (in a blockbuster deal reportedly worth over $400 million for the next two Knives Outs) and now the cast is starting to come together. The first name joining Daniel Craig in a new whodunit picture: Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista.

That’s the word from Deadline, who claim that while “plot details are unknown” for Knives Out 2, the film will see Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc returning to solve “another mystery revolving around a large cast of suspects” and that the film will start production “this summer in Greece.” (It’s not even clear yet whether Bautista plays one of the suspects or another character.) Writer/director Rian Johnson is returning for the sequels.

Craig and Bautista previously squared off in Spectre, when Craig’s James Bond battled Bautista’s Mr. Hinx, a deadly assassin who worked for the Spectre organization. This isn’t Bautista’s first big film for Netflix either; he’ll soon be seen headlining Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film Army of the Dead. And, of course, Bautista’s Guardians character, Drax the Destroyer, loves to fight with knives, a fact that seems destined for some kind of meta-joke.

Dave Bautista in a Knives Out movie sounds fun, and it really gets my wheels spinning thinking about who else needs to show up in this sequel. Helen Mirren? Nicolas Cage? Jacob Tremblay? Vin Diesel? There are a lot of great contenders.

