Denzel Washington Is Making ’The Equalizer 3’

Denzel Washington recently took on the title role of the Scottish king in Joel Cohen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, but it seems that his next project will have a lot more, well, beating people up. Speaking to Collider, Washington revealed that he could be working on The Equalizer 3 as early as this year.

When asked about his 2022 plans following his turn as Macbeth, Washington wasn’t shy to announce that The Equalizer 3 is in development. “They have written the third Equalizer, so I’m scheduled to do that,” said Washington. So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again.” He jokingly added, “The Tragedy of Macbeth and then going and beating some people up. Can’t get any better, right?”

According to Collider, director Anthony Fuqua is in talks to helm the third Equalizer installment. Currently, Fuqua is working on the Apple TV+ movie Emancipation starring Will Smith, but it seems as if Equalizer 3 will be the next movie he directs.

The Equalizer, which is loosely based on the 1980s TV show of the same name, was released in 2014. Washington stars as Robert McCall, a U.S. Marine turned DIA intelligence officer who returns to his duties to protect a teenage prostitute from the Russian mafia. The movie was a commercial success, grossing $192.3 million against a budget of $73 million. The similarly lucrative sequel, The Equalizer 2, arrived in 2018. Meanwhile, The Equalizer also returned to television with a new series airing on CBS starring Queen Latifah.

If all goes according to plan, The Equalizer 3 will begin shooting sometime in 2022. Until then, you can catch Washington alongside Frances McDormand in the chilling Tragedy of Macbeth, which is in theaters now.

10 Sequels That Are Better Than The Original While it’s not easy for a sequel to surpass the original film in terms of quality, it does happen every once in a while. Here are 10 sequel films that are better than their predecessors.