Did You Know You Can Tour The Wyoming Mountains With Sled Dogs?

Now that there is finally a dusting of snow over Casper Mountain it's time to start thinking about winter sports.

Here locally we have skiing and snowboarding at Hogadon and of course cross country skiing and snowshoeing on the Nordic Trails.

I probably should have warned you to turn your volume down, can you believe how excited these dogs are to hit the trail?

When I came across this video on the Visit Wyoming Twitter feed I was instantly intrigued and took some time to learn more about it.

This video was taken by Jenna Quade, a tourist visiting Wyoming. On her Instagram, she said "Dog sledding was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever experienced! The dogs can’t stand staying still all they want to do is GO!"

Quade took a sled dog tour of the beautifully scenic areas outside of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The company she used is Jackson Hole Iditarod Sled Tours, and the original sled dog company operating in Jackson Hole is hosted by Jackson Hole’s eight-time Iditarod veteran, Frank Teasley.

Sled Dogging through the trails outside of Jackson would be a phenomenal experience, and likely a dream come true for many.

Just imagine all the wildlife you could see and the memories that you'd make taking your family on this wild Wyoming adventure.