Diplo Hasn’t Met His Newborn Baby Yet Due to the COVID-19 Quarantine

Diplo revealed he had an "entire a--" baby during the COVID-19 quarantine.

On Monday (May 11), the DJ and record producer announced he welcomed a baby with former Miss Universe contestant Jevon King but due to the travel restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus, he couldn't be there for the birth of his son. He also can't meet his newborn until the restrictions are lifted.

"I was hesitant to post him because not only does he already had a better haircut than me," Diplo wrote on Instagram alongside a close-up video of his baby boy. "But also because I haven't met him yet since we are separated by a million miles and closed borders."

He added, "His name is Pace, he and his mommy are super healthy and happy and I'm going to meet them as soon as we turn a corner on this world shutdown."

The new mom also shared a photo of her newborn, writing, "As your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you."

Diplo first confirmed he's the father of the Trinidadian model's baby this weekend after he wished her, his mother and his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares two sons, a happy Mother's Day via Instagram.

"Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it - the three strongest mothers in the world," he captioned his post. "I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back."