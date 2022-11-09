Do you have a winter emergency kit for your vehicle?

'Tis the season.

Citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Forbes named Wyoming the fourth most deadly cold-weather state in 2019, trailing only Alaska, Montana and New Mexico.

Wyoming meteorologist Jim Woodmencey told the Jackson Hole Daily that hypothermia is “certainly one of the top weather hazards almost any time of year in mountain environments.”

He added that “with wind chill temperatures, your skin will freeze in half an hour when it’s exposed to that [low temperature] for that long.”

People should always be prepared for anything when they hit the road in our neck of the woods.

Tip Top Search & Rescue put out an advisory list to keep in the car for these wild Wyoming winter roads:

Jumper cables - tow strap - chains - kitty litter

Cell phone charger

First aid kit

Medications and medication list

Flashlight - extra batteries

Shovel - ice scraper - broom

Warm coat - boots - socks - hat - gloves

Wool blankets - sleeping bag - hand warmers

Extra food - water

Plan left at home with family, friends

Survival in your vehicle:

Stay in your vehicle

Crack the window (downwind side)

Keep exhaust pipe clear if in deep snow

Stay warm by wrapping up with your extra clothing, blankets, etc.

Run your vehicle intermittently for short periods of time

Turn on 4-way flashers to signal rescuers

Bigin trip with FULL fuel tank and wiper fluid reservoir

Important Information:

National Weather Service

Wyoming Road Conditions

Natrona County Sheriff's Office