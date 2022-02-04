Doja Cat Responds to Snot Saying He ‘F!*ked That Bitch Named Doja Cat’ on New Song

$not has dropped a new song which features A$AP Rocky and a Doja Cat name-drop that Doja doesn't appear to be feeling very much.

Today (Feb. 4), the Brooklyn-born and Florida-living rapper unleashed his latest track, "Doja," in which he rhymes on the hook that he had sexual relations with Doja Cat. To the particular mention of the Planet Her artist, she replied in a now-deleted tweet, "you fucked who?"

On the track, $not raps, "Why these niggas talkin' fuckin' shit?/I-I-I told ’em pipe down, I don't need no little bitch (Huh?)/I fucked that bitch named Doja Cat, pull up in a Scat Pack (Haha)/Windows tinted all black (Go, go), bulletproof and all that (Go)."

It's unclear why Doja removed her tweet, but it could be assumed that there's no truth to the lyrics considering her response.

Along with $not's new song, which is the second track on his Ethereal album set to drop on Feb. 11, came a new visual directed by Hidji. In the video, $not and Rocky, who recently announced that he's expecting a child with girlfriend Rihanna, are seen embracing New York City staples such as nail salons and the MTA subway.

The nearly four-minute long video closes out with a euphoric synth as Rocky peeks his head out of a brick high-rise apartment that has a painted tribute of the late Off-White creator and artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, Virgil Abloh, who passed away last November after a two-year long battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer.

Check out $not's new video for his record "Doja" featuring A$AP Rocky below.