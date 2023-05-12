Every Super Power Vin Diesel Has in the ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies

Not all heroes wear capes. Some prefer sleeveless T-shirts.

Take Dominic Toretto, the central protagonist of the Fast & Furious franchise, as played by Vin Diesel. When first introduced way back in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, Dom was a tough street racer and thief. As the years progressed, and the Fast franchise evolved from crime thriller to globetrotting blockbusters, Dom also evolved from canny criminal to master spy, and his physical and mental abilities expanded until he arguably became a superhero in every conceivable way except for having a code name.

(What would Dominic Toretto’s superhero name be? That’s a good question, and I have spent the better part of the last six years thinking about it. I feel like given Dom’s temperament, love of old cars, and tendency to punch through walls with his bare hands, it might just be “Muscle.”)

I would not be the first person to posit that Dominic Toretto is a secret superhero; everyone who’s watched the last couple Fast & Furious movies has recognized his gradual transformation from humble street racer to borderline demigod. But it’s worth noting just how many uncanny magical abilities Dominic Toretto has displayed as the Fast saga enters its two-part finale, starting with 2023’s Fast X. A case could be made that no actual comic-book character other than Superman possess more different individual powers than Dom. And let’s face facts: Superman is more powerful than a locomotive, but has he ever beaten a locomotive in a race? Has he ever jumped a car from one skyscraper to another, and then to a third building? No. No, he has not. Advantage: Dominic Toretto.

Below, I have put together a list of all of Dom’s super powers, starting with the ones that can almost be explained and concluding with the ones that only make sense if Dominic Toretto is some kind of Highlander or something.

All of Dominic Toretto’s Super Powers in Fast & Furious Dominic Toretto is a superhero. Or possibly an alien. Either way, he’s definitely not human. And here is a list of all of his magical powers.