Donkey Rescued From Cameron Peak Fire is All of Us

The look says it all: 'Are you kidding me?' Poudre Fire Authority had a chore in rescuing some donkeys from the Cameron Peak Fire; the donkeys acted like...donkeys.

I saw this picture and heard myself say out loud, 'right, donkey?'

According to CBS4 Denver, four donkeys were rescued from the Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with the help of Poudre Fire Authority, who got this great shot.

Poudre Fire Authority

I can hear the donkey: 'You want me to go WHERE? Can you not see I'm having a horrible day and am in NO mood for travel? Thanks, I'll pass.'

Hysterical. Welcome to 2020, Donkey.

Source: CBS4 Denver]