Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's father Rocky Johnson has passed away at 75-years-old. Rocky was living in the Tampa Bay area when he passed away on Wednesday (January 15).

WWE posted a statement announcing the news of his passing. "WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has passed away at age 75," the company wrote.

Rocky began wrestling at WWE in 1983, he and his partner Tony Atlas, collectively known as "The Soul Patrol" were WWE's first African-American tag team champions. Rocky retired in 1991 and trained numerous athletes, including his son. Dwayne inducted his father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Dwayne surprised his father with a brand new car for Christmas in 2017 where he opened up about his relationship with his dad. "He's had a hard life," he wrote. "My dad, Rocky Johnson is a minimalist. Always has been. Never asks me for much and over the years his needs are always the barest."

"Over the years, I've moved him into a big home, got him trucks to drive - which he'll literally drive into the ground until I get him something else," he continued. "Hell, I'll get him anything he wants, but the SOB just won't ask."He concluded the post by reminiscing on his father training him in wrestling as a teenager that "made a man" out of him.