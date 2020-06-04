Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has built himself a bit of a social media brand over the years. His typical Instagram video is a selfie, typically in his gym, where he offers anecdotes and bits of advice in a casual, confessional way. His latest post is an eight and a half minute-long monologue about the current state of America amidst the protests for social justice reform. He starts out the video by simply asking, "Where are you? Where is our leader?" Watch the full clip below:

In response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody, thousands have taken to the streets of major U.S. cities to protest police brutality. Social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have become flooded with posts of black tiles for Blackout Tuesday and hashtags including #BlackLivesMatter and #NormalizeEquality. Those with major social media influence have used the opportunity to share information with their followers, encouraging them to take action. The Rock has 185.6 million followers (and counting), so it’s not surprising his video has been viewed 8.5 million times in the past 12 hours.

Throughout the monologue, he expresses his plea for a leader who “steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it.’ In the comments, friends of The Rock have sounded off their support. Some have even (semi-jokingly) suggested that he run for president. Well, he’s already got a tight speech down.