Ed Sheeran recently caught up with PopCrush Nights host Nicole Murray for a chat over Zoom, where the pair chatted about parenthood, and working on new music.

Speaking about fatherhood and being a parent for the first time (Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter in late 2020), the singer admitted that "nobody actually knows what they're doing. You learn every day how to parent."

"It's not like you suddenly become a parent and you're instantly in the know and know what to do. It's a gradual process," he shared.

And though it's been reported that Sheeran's baby girl cries when he sings to her, the reason why might surprise you: "She doesn't really cry at my music," he admitted, laughing. "We've had a couple of occasions where I sing to her in the kitchen while we're making her dinner or whatever and sometimes when I sing too loud, she cries."

As for how Sheeran decided now was the right time to end his music hiatus, the superstar shared that he was originally set to come back last year until his wife found out that she was pregnant. Naturally, he wanted to be present for his first child's birth. Now that their daughter is growing up and more settled, and COVID-19 restrictions are easing up, it was finally the perfect time to return.

"My whole career is so live-centric [so] to release an album and not play any of it live would be, I feel, a mistake. It all sort of fell into place at the right time," Sheeran added.

As for new music? Though an album won't be coming out this summer, Sheeran says he hopes to announce another song in September. He also promises that lead single "Bad Habits" is a "curve ball" when it comes to the production, and that the rest of the album retains his signature sound.

Check out the full PopCrush Nights video interview with Ed Sheeran, below: