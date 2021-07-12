Eddie Murphy’s Son Is Dating Martin Lawrence’s Daughter

Are you ready for a new generation of comedy royalty? Because Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, is dating Eddie Murphy's son, Eric Murphy!

Jasmin, 25, confirmed the two Hollywood offspring were together in a sweet Instagram post to celebrate Eric's 32nd birthday on Saturday (July 10).

"Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side," she wrote alongside a smiling selfie of the pair. "Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!" (In the post's second photo, Eric kisses her tenderly on the cheek as she flashes the camera another giant grin.)

However, eagle-eyed fans would've noticed the younger Murphy actually went public with the couple's relationship towards the end of last month, posting a black-and-white selfie with Jasmin captioned, "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence," and using the hashtags "#myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou." Jasmin herself commented on the post, writing, "I LOVE YOU" in all caps.

The pair's famous fathers go back decades in Hollywood. While Murphy rose to fame in the '80s thanks to Saturday Night Live, Lawrence became a household name with his titular sitcom Martin, which ran for five seasons from 1992 to 1997.

Lawrence and Murphy have even teamed up on the big screen twice throughout their storied careers — first in 1992's Boomerang, and again seven years later for the 1999 buddy comedy Life. Most recently, Jasmin even shared the screen with her dad, appearing in the 2020 three-quel Bad Boys for Life.

Check out Jasmin and Eric's sweet posts, below.