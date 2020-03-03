Elderly Woman Robbed at Home, Casper Police Search for Suspect

Casper police officers are trying to find the man suspected of robbing an elderly woman inside her home Monday evening.

The robbery was reported in the 800 block of E. 3rd St. Officers responded to the call at 7:15 p.m.

The victim, who lives alone, told police that a man broke into her home, pushed her to the ground and stole several items, according to a news release from police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd.

The victim suffered minor injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect. He is described as being in his mid-twenties, standing six feet tall with a medium build. During the alleged robbery, he was wearing all black clothing and a blue backpack.

The suspect also has a very distinct short haircut, police say.

Investigators do not believe the robbery was random.

Any residents in the 800 Block of E. 3rd St. who have video surveillance are asked to review their footage and submit any findings that may be relevant to the investigation to the Casper Police Department.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Detective Shannon Daley at 307-235-8340.