Eminem’s Voice on David Guetta’s New Song Uses Deepfake A.I., Sparks Debate – Listen

Producer-DJ David Guetta has produced a new song using an A.I. deepfake version of Eminem's voice and the track has sparked debate online.

On Feb 3, the Grammy-winning French producer shared video of a recent DJ set where he debuted a new track he concocted with the use of A.I. deepfake technology to make Eminem's vocals.

"Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em," he captioned the post.

The video features Guetta in front of a large crowd playing the intro of a track that has Slim Shady's voice on it. However, the voice is only a well-designed replica.

"There's something that I made as a joke, and it worked so good, I could not believe it," Guetta revealed later in the video. "I discovered those websites about AI. Basically, you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like. So I typed, 'write a verse in the style of Eminem about Future Rave.' And I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice. I put the text in that, and I played the record, and people went nuts."

Obviously, putting out the track could lead to legal issues with Eminem and his camp. Guetta made sure to note the track was for promotional use only.

"Obviously, I won't release this commercially," he added in a follow-up tweet.

The video sparked debate online, with many Twitter users commenting on the post.

"I have mixed feeling about this, where Guetta uses an AI version of Eminem in one of his songs. And by mixed, I mean really concerned," one Twitter account posted.

"This is a prime example of what being a fucking hack is. feeding the AI machine just to get a stupid line for a formulaic EDM track. it’s literally a step backwards if you ask me," another person commented on Guetta's post.

"Something oddly endearing about him being so wondrously pleased with himself for pulling off something so dumb," someone else wrote.

"Damn AI gonna eat/take over the world," another reply to the video reads.

Others were not so put off by the new technology.

"Actually good though.." someone else chimed in.

Won't the real Slim Shady please stand up.

Hip-hop had a short-lived run with an A.I. rapper last summer when a completely A.I.-generated rapper named FN Meka was singed to Capitol Records. He was dropped a week later following backlash.

Check Out David Guetta's New Deepfake Eminem Track and Reactions Below