In the tradition of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and You vs. Wild comes a new and slightly surreal interactive special from Netflix. This one pits WWE wrestlers The Undertaker and the New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E) against one another in a battle for control of the Undertaker’s mystical urn. (In the world of WWE, the Undertaker’s urn gives him magic powers. Yes, he’s a magical, wrestling dead guy who draws power from an urn, because wrestling is just the best.)

The New Day wind up trapped in the Undertaker’s mansion — we always assumed he lived in, like, a morgue or a graveyard or something, but okay — and thus they must find a way out with the help of viewers. It’s sort of like a giant, supernatural, pro wrestling-themed escape room. Hence the title, Escape the Undertaker.

The trailer for the interactive film is quite something. Watch it below:

Escape the Undertaker comes from Ben Simms, a veteran of Netflix’s interactive series You vs. Wild. So he knows a thing or two about creating these unique blends of passive fiction and video game. If this one is a hit, maybe we can get an interactive special where you actually control WWE wrestlers in matches. That seems like the natural evolution of this style.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don't know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.

Escape the Undertaker premieres on Netflix on October 5.