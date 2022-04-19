Ezra Miller Arrested in Hawaii For Second Time in Two Months

For the second time in two months, the fastest man alive has run afoul of the law.

The Flash and Justice League Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii on Tuesday morning for “second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa.” This incident follows an arrest back in late March where Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment following an altercation at a bar.

According to the police report from the Hawaii Police Department, “at 1:10 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a get together at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna.”

Miller allegedly “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.” Miller was later arrested “for Assault in the second degree after being located on the roadway during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Kea‘au.” Miller was eventually released pending additional investigation.

They caught the Flash at a traffic stop? Sometimes, truth really is stranger than fiction.

In all seriousness, even if all of these charges are blown out of proportion, two incidents like this in a matter of weeks are a bad look for anyone’s career, much less a guy who is supposed to be headlining a major DC Comics franchise as a virtuous superhero. Both also follow a strange incident just a few months ago where Miller posted a strange video to social media in which he ordered the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan to kill themselves with their own guns. Collectively, they suggest a very bizarre and erratic pattern.

The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on June 23, 2023. Miller can currently be seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which just opened in multiplexes around the country.

Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From Superman and the Mole Men to The Suicide Squad, we ranked every movie based on DC comics.