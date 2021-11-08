The original Ghostbusters are back... although they remain almost entirely off-screen in the latest and supposedly final trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This clip does at least feature Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray’s voices and what appears to be their torsos — the frame cuts off at their heads so you can’t get a good look at Peter Venkman and Ray Stanz (or Winston Zeddemore, who also looks to be in the same frame, way off to the side). But you do at least get to hear Murray say “Hey — have you missed us?” That’s ... something?

The rest of the final trailer focuses on the new cast, including Paul Rudd, and a bevy of spooks, spectres, and ghosts — including the Terror Dogs from the original Ghostbusters, who seem to be making a major comeback in 2021. Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

I have to be honest: I’m surprised the marketing for this movie has shown so little of the original Ghostbusters. Unless they’ve got a glorified cameo in the film and don’t show up until the last scene for just a few seconds of screentime, I would have thought you’d at least want to show them in action in the trailer, so that people knew they were in the movie. Instead, they’ve barely appeared at all in any of the marketing. Maybe that’s supposed to be the selling point; if you want to actually see these guys back in their tan jumpsuits, you gotta buy a ticket.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on November 19, 2021.