The First Look at Javicia Leslie’s New Batwoman

Ahead of their show’s return with a totally new star and hero, The CW has unveiled the first two official looks at Javicia Leslie’s new Batwoman. Leslie’s version of the character has a slightly tweaked costume from the one worn by Ruby Rose on the first season of the series, with new red streaks, red gauntlets, and shorter boots:

Nino Muñoz/The CW

Costume designer Maya Mani said in the press release that came with the unveiling of the new costume that “it was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process.” Here’s the other shot of the new Batwoman suit:

Nino Muñoz/The CW

And here is how the show describes Leslie’s new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder:

Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s relatable, messy, loyal, a little goofy, and apart from being a lesbian, she couldn’t be more different than the woman who wore the Batsuit before her, billionaire Kate Kane. Ryan, who we meet living in her van with only her plant for company, has been made to feel trapped and powerless by the system her whole life, and believes the Batsuit is the key to breaking out of it. But what she’ll come to discover is that it’s not the suit that makes Ryan Wilder powerful, it’s the woman inside of it who finds her destiny in changing Gotham City for good.

Batwoman returns for its second season on The CW early in 2021.