Flags Ordered To Half-Staff For Fallen Wyoming Marine

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the US and Wyoming state flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Saturday in honor of a fallen US Marine.

Twenty-year-old Teton County native Rylee McCollum was killed in a suicide bombing attack in late August while serving as a US Marine in Afghanistan.

A public memorial service for McCollum is scheduled for Saturday at the Jackson Hole Hereford Ranch. Seating will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will start at 2 p.m.

McCollum was one of 13 US service members killed in the August attack.

"I'm devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul," Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote the day after the attack. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rylee McCollum of Bondurant. Jennie and I, along with all of Wyoming and the entire country, thank Rylee for his service."