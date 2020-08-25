WATCH: Vintage Wyoming TV News Bloopers

Many of the television news reporters here in Wyoming are just beginning their professional careers, which can make for some hilariously awkward "learning experiences".

Today, we dug up an old YouTube clip featuring 12 glorious minutes of vintage bloopers from Casper's KGWC, circa the year 1999. Sadly, Channel 14 eliminated their local news programming in 2006.

In fairness, a clip like this could easily come from any Wyoming television news team...especially on the weekend.

Luckily, whenever the "major market" news programs come to Wyoming, they make sure to represent the Cowboy State in a positive light.

Take, for example, this 1988 story from Denver's KWGN which definitely does not depict Cheyenne citizens as kooky UFO conspiracy theorists.