Florence Pugh Says She’s Been Blocked From Posting on Instagram After ‘Hawkeye’ Photos

Florence Pugh claims that she has been blocked from sharing photos from her recent appearance on Hawkeye following complaints that she spoiled her episode debut.

On Wednesday (Dec. 8), Pugh revealed in an Instagram Story posted hours after the premiere of Episode 4, "Partners, Am I Right?," that she can no longer post about her guest-starring role as Yelena Belova in the Disney+ series. Her role as Yelena originated in the Black Widow MCU film that premiered earlier this year.

“I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down... but here we are,” Pugh wrote. “Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in. Beyond ridiculous.”

She continued, “Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching.”

It's unclear if Pugh was blocked from posting by Instagram itself or if Disney/Marvel instructed her not to post about the series again.

Pugh's Instagram post containing screenshots of her appearance on the show remains public.

Watch Pugh's reaction to her Hawkeye appearance, below. In the clip, Pugh can be heard cheering on her co-star Hailee Steinfeld while their characters duke it out in a fight scene.

New episodes of Hawkeye premiere weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.