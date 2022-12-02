Flu Season Worsens as 44 States Report High Activity

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials say 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses.

That’s as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released its latest flu update.

It says 44 states reported high or very high flu activity last week.

That may not bode well for the near future.

It’s likely there was more spread of respiratory viruses during Thanksgiving gatherings and at crowded airports.

