Flu Season Worsens as 44 States Report High Activity
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials say 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses.
Get our free mobile app
That’s as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released its latest flu update.
It says 44 states reported high or very high flu activity last week.
That may not bode well for the near future.
It’s likely there was more spread of respiratory viruses during Thanksgiving gatherings and at crowded airports.
White & Gold Decorate Casper Mountain Wyoming
Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?
Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.