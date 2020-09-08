Forrest Fenn Dies At 90, Mere Months After Treasure Was Found

Forrest Fenn, author, WWII Air Force Veteran, and antique dealer passed away of natural causes in his New Mexico home at the age of 90 on Monday.

A legend in his own right, Forrest Fenn published the book "The Thrill of the Chase" in 2010 and in it left clues that he claimed would lead people to a treasure worth over two million dollars.

The treasure chest was said to be a bronze box estimated to have been forged in the 12th century.

Fenn said that it weighed about 22 pounds and that is was "hidden in the mountains somewhere north of Santa Fe."

The decade long hunt for the treasure led to the deaths of 7 people and caused more than a little controversy.

The hunt ended early this June when the chest and it's contents were found by an unnamed man living in the Eastern United States.

Fenn confirmed afterward that the treasure HAD indeed been found.

Many die-hard conspiracy theorists claim that the treasure still remains and that Fenn stated that it had been found to prevent any more loss of life.

Now that Fenn has passed away we may never know what really happened...

Want to know more about Forrest Fenn and his legendary life?

Below is a collection of interviews filmed in November of 2019.