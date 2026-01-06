2026 Cookie Countdown: Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming Unveil the Season

If you're like most of the country, you have been not-so-patiently awaiting your next chance to score some Girl Scout Cookies. The good news is, the wait is almost over.

A recent press release from the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming states:

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming will kick off their 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season on January 30, 2026, a time when Girl Scouts everywhere hone their entrepreneurial skills as they find new and inventive ways to sell cookies, unboxing brighter futures for themselves. With the much-anticipated cookie season back in full swing, cookie lovers can rejoice as they indulge in the classic cookie line-up.

Exploremores, a rocky road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie, will join the legendary lineup for the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season. Filled with delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond-flavored crème, Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout. In addition to the exciting new cookie, the 2026 cookie lineup will include fan favorites such as Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties®. Consumers can also enjoy Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, Lemonades, and the gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip.

Girl Scout Cookies will sell for $6 per package except for the gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip, which will sell for $7 per package.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program® provides invaluable entrepreneurial skills for Girl Scouts across the country and funds experiences such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp. Each cookie season, Girl Scouts develop important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

Right now, Girl Scouts all over the world are exploring who they are, what they can do and all they can become. Your purchase helps them make the world a better place — one box of cookies at a time.

Get our free mobile app

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

Girl Scouts will take begin taking pre-orders on January 30th, and going through February 15th, with delivery in late March. If you don’t know a local Girl Scout, you can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to purchase cookies. Simply enter your zip code to find troops selling in your area. Cookies can be purchased at local Cookie Booths March 20th through April 12th. You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about Girl Scout Cookie news.

Hey Wyoming: Top New Year’s Resolutions Americans Are Actually Choosing in 2026 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke