‘Gremlins’ Animated Series Finally Gets Premiere Date and Trailer

The Gremlins animated series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai has taken a really long time making it to the screen. The show, an animated prequel to the original Gremlins movies directed by Joe Dante, was announced way back in the summer of 2019. Its announcement predates the existence of Warner Bros.’ streaming service; at that time it was expected the show would become one of the early pieces of programming on what became HBO Max.

Now the HBO Max streaming service is on its last legs — it will be replaced next month by “Max” — and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai still hasn’t premiered. Finally, the series is ready and will debut along with this new Max streaming service next month.

You can watch the Secrets of the Mogwai trailer below:

READ MORE: TV Show Revivals, Ranked

Secrets of the Mogwai’s cast includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green. Zach Galligan, star of the original Gremlin films, will make a guest appearance on the show as well. Here is the series’ official synopsis:

GREMLINS: SECRETS OF THE MOGWAI takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 “Gremlins” film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (finally) premieres on Max on May 23. We have been assured it is safe to watch after midnight.