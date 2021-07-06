Gwen Stefani’s Two Wedding Dresses Had Very Special Hidden Meanings (PHOTOS)

When Gwen Stefani walked down the aisle in her wedding to Blake Shelton this past weekend, she made sure to include special ties to her three sons in both her wedding dresses.

Both gowns were designed by Vera Wang, and the iconic bridal designer shared full-length glimpses at both of the stunning looks on her brand's Instagram.

The first, which the singer wore during the ceremony, was a "custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and a cut away back." The haute couture piece also featured a gorgeous chapel-length veil, which was embroidered with the names of Stefani, her new husband and her three sons (with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale): Kingston, 15; Zuma, 12; and Apollo, 7. The embroidery was "flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil," which can be seen in the photo.

For her reception, Stefani changed into a second look, selecting an "Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt" — also in lily white. The aforementioned foliage on the skirt featured two hand-embroidered lovebirds representing The Voice coaches and a trio of baby birds representing her three boys.

Meanwhile, it looks like Shelton wore a black vest, white bow tie and blue jeans during the wedding, according to a slideshow of photos shared by Wang of the couple taking bridal pictures and kissing next to their towering, multi-tiered cake.

Stefani was the first to give fans a peek at her bridal glam, posting a Boomerang of herself in her reception veil and a silk robe captioned simply with "July 3rd 2021...gx" and a red heart emoji.

See more photos of Gwen Stefani's wedding dresses, below: