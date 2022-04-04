Harry Styles has dropped his hotly anticipated new bop "As It Was" — the lead single of his upcoming third album Harry's House.

It's the first music the former One Direction boybander has released since his 2019 blockbuster Fine Line, which produced mega-hits "Watermelon Sugar" and "Adore You."

The new single is a powerful song about personal transitions: “In this world it’s just us / You know it’s not the same as it was," Styles sings on the chorus.

Styles is in the midst of a world tour, and it's his fans that keep him motivated to do what he loves.

In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the 28-year-old singer spills how his fans truly inspire him.

When asked about his fans being the best dressed fans out there, Styles confirms his fanbase is "incredible" and not something he ever imagined.

"I don't think that is the kind of thing you can really engineer," he explains. "That's what's so incredible about them."

The Eternals actor notes that when his pals come to his show it's the first thing they point out.

"The atmosphere is incredible. I feel that as well, that is something [that] very much comes from the fans," he continues. "It's a bunch of strangers who come together and become a family to just celebrate and have a good time."

"Everyone wants to feel free and have fun and that really gives me space to just have fun and have the best time," the "Sign of the Times" singer adds. "I'm really happy that everyone else feels like they can do that as well."

When the hosts playfully ask Styles what song — any song — he'd like to be the theme song for a sitcom based on his life, Styles blurts out, after a brief pause, "A Little Less Conversation" by Elvis Presley.

Watch Harry Styles' "As It Was" Music Video: