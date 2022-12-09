Harry Styles Tour Van Hijacked by Gunmen in Brazil: REPORT

Harry Styles' Dec. 10 show in Brazil may have less merch than others, as one of the vans containing his Love On Tour merch has allegedly been hijacked on its way to the show.

According to NME, the van was driving south on BR-116 toward the southern Brazil city of Curitiba, which is Styles' next tour stop.

Apparently the Brazilian outlet G1 reported that three armed men were responsible for the crime, but the attackers have not been identified.

The attackers reportedly "subdued" the van's driver, but there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The van has yet to be found.

However, Live Nation Brazil allegedly told CNN Brazil that no equipment had been taken.

"Live Nation Brasil informs that there was no robbery in the transport of the team, equipment, band or crew of the Harry Styles tour in Brazil," they reportedly said.

They added, "There is no change in the Curitiba show."

Yet the outlet did confirm that there was a van carrying Styles merch that was hijacked and that items to be sold at the show are being replenished.

Some fans questioned if the van actually belonged to Styles' team, with one Brazilian fan tweeting, "Harry’s team doesn’t use vans to transport instruments/equipments, which is what Live Nation said. the van that was stolen was from Live Shows Merchandising, which had merch for the Curitiba show. hope this clears it up."

Styles just wrapped up a show in Rio De Janeiro on Dec. 8, where he stunned fans by going shirtless under a green and purple sequined jacket with sequined purple pants.

He also teased the crowd about revealing his Brazil tattoo.

"And if you’re really good, I’ve got a Brazil tattoo that maybe…" he joked between songs.

Styles' Love On Tour wraps up for the year in São Paulo, Brazil on Dec. 14, before picking up again in January 2023 with three rescheduled LA shows and Australian, Asian, and European spring and summer legs that will take the tour through July 2023.