Here’s Video of a Bazillion Wyoming Bull Elk Just Because We Can

Some people tend to get huffy with me when I exaggerate numbers. If that's you, prepare to get ticked as I have video of what looks like to me to be a bazillion Wyoming bull elk.

You can partially blame Wyoming Game and Fish for my bad math. As for me, I'm very happy that they felt the need to drop this video of a very large amount of elk for no reason whatsoever.

The funny thing about their video is they don't mention where they captured the video or why they're sharing the video. They just did.

Watch this for yourself and see if you can count how many antlers are present across this field. I dare you.

Now do you agree with my "bazillion" guess? I can't recall ever seeing that many elk in one place. Ever. If I had to guess, I'd wonder if this was taken at the National Elk Refuge near Jackson. That would make sense, but since I enjoy seeing pretty much all wildlife "sense" is not important to me.

If you're curious, National Geographic shared some elk facts revealing that the largest of these bull elk can weigh up to 1,100 pounds. That's one of the many reasons you don't want to be on the receiving end of elk fury during rutting season.

