Here’s What Casper Wants To See For Our Next Huge Downtown Mural

The Casper Mural Project recently asked for submissions for another Downtown Casper Mural.

You may have noticed more and more of these public pieces of art popping up on buildings throughout Casper over the last few years.

We love these bright splashes of color that are showcasing some of the unique aspects of both our town and the state of Wyoming as a whole.

At the end of the article, I'll share with you everything you need to know to submit your own art to be a part of the next mural.

But, before I do that, I wanted to share what YOU the local community would like to see next.

Here's What Casperites Would Like To See As The Next Downtown Mural

My favorite idea was the wings that would provide an awesome social media moment and memory.

If you're interested in participating in the Casper Mural Project's latest local opportunity, you can find all the information you need here.

It looks like this year's theme is "Women of Wyoming" and the location for this mutual is the West Wall of 260 W 1st Street.

The approximate size of the mural is 48' x 11' and may even be bigger.

This IS a paid opportunity for local artists. Three finalists will receive $350 to complete final proposals and the budget for the final mural artist's project is approximately $15,800.

The deadline to submit your contact information, CV, portfolio (3-5 images of recent work), and letter of interest is April 1st.

