Here’s What it Looks Like Inside the New Arcade at Eastridge Mall

If you're wondering what the new arcade in the Eastridge Mall will look like, wonder no more. There's a new video that gives you a virtual walkthrough.

If you recall, we shared the news of this new entertainment center a couple of weeks ago. Thanks to YouTube, you can see what Ka-Ko Jo's is like right now.

Couple things that stuck out to my nostalgic eyes were the inclusion of a couple of Cruis'N Blast arcade machines. Nothing quite like some retro driving. Nice.

There's also what looks like a Pacman air hockey table. Fun.

This was the original announcement about the incoming entertainment center on Facebook back in April.